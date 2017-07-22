Painting Rocks!

Michael Morton, general sales manager at Country Club Nissan, stops in to see how his wife, Jessica (holding son Colton), is doing over-seeing her Oneonta Rocks community painting day hosted at the Nissan dealership this afternoon. Painting are Michael Keenan, Oneonta, Eileen Mugford, Oneonta; Xander Roefs and mom Justine, Oneonta, and daughter Rynn. In left photo, Madison Coberly, South Kortright, works on her psychedelically patterned rock. Attendees could bring their own rocks but others were supplied as well as the paint, brushes and varnish. Once dried, artists could take their creations to hide out in the community as part of the Oneonta Rocks chapter of the Kindness Project. If you see a rock, or find one, post it to the Facebook group, then re-hide it for others to discover! (Ian Austin/ AllOTSEGO.com

