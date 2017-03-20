By: Jim Kevlin  03/20/2017  2:02 pm
Party Will Seek ‘Good Democrat’ To Run For Treasurer, Abbate Says

COOPERSTOWN – The Democratic county chairman, Richard Abbate, said Republican county treasurer candidate Allen Ruffles has the right to appear before the county committee and ask for its endorsement.

But, Abbate said a few moments ago, Ruffles, current deputy county treasurer, is unlikely to get it.  “I think we have enough problems with Republicans in this country,” he continued.  “We’re looking for a good Democrat.”

Ruffles was unanimously endorsed by the Republican County Committee, which met Saturday at Milford’s Elm Inn.

