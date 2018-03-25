Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Past, Present & Future Of Urban Renewal Focus of GOHS Panel Past, Present & Future Of Urban Renewal Focus of GOHS Panel 03/25/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Urban Renewal, City Planning Focus of GOHS Panel Talk Keynote speakers SUNY President Nancy Kleniewski and Mayor Gary Herzig listen as Hartwick College Prof. Carly Ficano her remarks during a panel discussion on trends in urban renewal policies past and present held this afternoon at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. “Oneonta needs to consider how it looks to the outside world.” said Ficano, “We need to consider what we have to offer in order to bring new people and businesses to the area.” The panel discussed various trends that arose in the the 60’s and 70’s and how their effects are still felt and seen today in current and future urban planning for the City of Oneonta. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related