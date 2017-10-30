Patti Jarvis, 51; Dies After Struggle With Illness

NEW BERLIN – Patricia A. “Patti” Jarvis, 51, of New Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Cooperstown, following a long battle with illness.

Patti was born on Feb. 15, 1966, in Herkimer, to Margaretta and Herbert Jarvis.

She grew up in Richfield Springs with her two older siblings and was the baby of the family!

She was blessed with a talent for music, playing a mean trombone and was equally gifted with a talent for sports, playing field hockey. While in school, she played in the RSCS marching band and, following graduation, the Alumni band.

She went on to college, majoring in music, but there were other plans in store. She was blessed with her first son, Patrick in 1989, and blessed again with a second child, Chad in 1994.

For many years, Patti struggled with many demons. She fought for many years, graduating from a family drug treatment program and went on to be a mentor to others fighting the very same battles. She was very good at what she did and helped many people.

In 2007, she was diagnosed with the disease that eventually took her life. She was strong and fought a tough battle. As she fell ill, her younger son, Chad, took the ultimate responsibility of becoming her full- time caregiver. Not a day went by without her telling Chad how much she appreciated him. They were best friends, and had a connection that could not be broken.

Patti passed away surrounded by her family, holding the hands of her two sons. She adored her dog, Jake and cat, Ella, as they were a main comfort for her during this battle.

Patti touched the lives of many people and will be remembered for the loving, funny and beautiful person she was.

She is survived by her mom, Margaretta; sons, Chad and Patrick (April); brother, Tom; sister, Sandy; grandchildren, Serenity, Lilah, Ryan and Gracelyn; many cousins; and two nieces.

She was predeceased by her father, Herbert, in 1996, who she missed dearly.

A Celebration of Patti’s Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, Burlington Flats, with Pastor Jay Henderson officiating. In lieu of calling hours, immediately following the celebration, there will be a tailgate party in honor of Patti at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Association, in loving memory of Patti at www.phassociation.org.

Arrangements are by NYS Licensed Funeral Director David Delker at Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston.

To send condolences, visit www.delkerterryfuneralhome.com or Facebook at Delker and Terry Funeral Home.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.