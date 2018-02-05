Paul K. Neske, 84; Owned, Operated Schenevus Hotel

ONEONTA – Paul K. Neske, 84, of Oneonta, who operated the Schenevus Hotel for many years, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Feb. 1, with Dave and Ann, his son and daughter-in-law, at his side.

Paul was born in Ridgewood, N.J., on July 7, 1933, the son of the late Frederick and Pauline Kurzenski Neske. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by the love of his life Kathryn Neske on Jan. 25, 2017, and two sisters Frances, and Marion.

Paul wore many hats in his life. After finishing his tour in the Korean Conflict with the Army, he became a police officer in Ridgewood. He simultaneously achieved master plumber status, and worked with the family business until moving to Schenevus in 1969. While he and Kathryn owned and operated the Schenevus Hotel, he drove school bus for the Schenevus School District for over 20 years.

Paul was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, and an avid RV traveler with Kathryn. For 38 years, they traveled the U.S., then settled the last 11 years in Belvedere Lake campgrounds, where they enjoyed the summer months. He liked spending time in the wood shop with Dave and had a passion for hunting. His happiest days were spent in his tree stand. Paul was also a member of the Schenevus Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son Dave (Ann) Neske of Oneonta, a sister Vera, a brother Frederick, close cousins Jay (Roseann) Perosky and their children Donna and Tracey of Midland Park N.J.

Sister in law Madelyn (Patrick) Milliken and their children Scott and Kelly Milliken of Oak Ridge, NJ, granddaughters Katrina Torres, Julianna Fairbairn, Veronica Pfeiffer, and many other grand and great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his distant children that he loved and missed, Paul T Neske SR, and Lisa Pindar, and their families.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be a celebration of his life in the spring at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, those that wish, may make donations to Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, 1 Birchwood Drive, Oneonta, NY 13820 in loving memory of Paul. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home in Edmeston. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfuneralhome.com of on Facebook at Delker and Terry Funeral Home.

