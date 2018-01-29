Paulette Pugliese, 94, Cooperstown; 70-Year Seamstress, Native Daughter 

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Paulette (Paula) Pugliese, 94, of Cooperstown, died Sunday morning, Jan. 28, 2018, at Woodside Hall, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1923, in Tréves, Germany, under the French Embassy, the daughter of Capt. Alphonse and Raphaëlle Bonnet. She was the third of five children.

She married Angelo J. Pugliese on Jan. 19, 1946, at St. Augustine Church in Algiers, Algeria.

Paula was a seamstress for more than seven decades. She also owned The Paula Shop, a women’s clothier for 13 years and worked in the Cooperstown Central School cafeteria for 25 years. She knew everyone in Cooperstown and everyone knew her.

Paula was a member and communicant of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church in Cooperstown. She was a member of the Red Cross, Cooperstown Women’s Club, VFW Auxiliary, St. Mary’s Bereavement Organization and Native Daughters of Cooperstown. Paula especially enjoyed her home and her family. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, watching high school and college basketball, the New York Yankees and the Cooperstown community.

Paula is survived by her daughter Rose (Bill Dorsman) of Saratoga Springs and son Ralph (Susan Pugliese) of White Lake, Mich. Paula has five grandchildren, Todd (Melinda) Murdock, Hartwick, Scott (Mary Beth) Murdock, Hartwick, Craig (Jenise Dorsman), Yorba Linda, Calif., Garrett (Alicia Dorsman), Poughkeepsie, and Brent (Kasey) Murdock, Hartwick. She has 10 great grand-children.

Paula was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Angelo J. Pugliese on Feb. 10, 2001, and her daughter Mary on April 28, 2003.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Church.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Tillapaugh Funeral Home in Cooperstown, where Paula’s family will be in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial gifts may be made to Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Tillapaugh Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

