By: Jim Kevlin  06/13/2017  9:31 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsWith Paving At Fire Station Blacktopping Blitz Near End

With Paving At Fire Station Blacktopping Blitz Near End

 06/13/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

With Paving At Fire Station

Blacktopping Blitz Near End

As Chris Satriano keeps an eye on heavy Chestnut Street traffic, other village crew members and Cobleskill Stone completes paving the apron at the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department yesterday afternoon. With a final stretch of Lake Street today, the village’s summer paving efforts – Pioneer, Elm and Grove among the streets tackled – are at an end, a $200,000 undertaking. A major reconstruction of Pioneer between Lake and Church is planned this fall. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook36Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

One thought on “With Paving At Fire Station Blacktopping Blitz Near End

Tell Us What You Think