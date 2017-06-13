Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › With Paving At Fire Station Blacktopping Blitz Near End With Paving At Fire Station Blacktopping Blitz Near End 06/13/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News With Paving At Fire Station Blacktopping Blitz Near End As Chris Satriano keeps an eye on heavy Chestnut Street traffic, other village crew members and Cobleskill Stone completes paving the apron at the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department yesterday afternoon. With a final stretch of Lake Street today, the village’s summer paving efforts – Pioneer, Elm and Grove among the streets tackled – are at an end, a $200,000 undertaking. A major reconstruction of Pioneer between Lake and Church is planned this fall. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.3600 Related
Nice………money well spent