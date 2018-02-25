Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › PBS Documentary In Works Based On Dr. Sorin’s Research PBS Documentary In Works Based On Dr. Sorin’s Research 02/25/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People PBS Documentary In Works Based On Dr. Sorin’s Research Dr. Gretchen Sorin, front left, delivers her findings in her talk Driving While Black: African Americans on the Road in the Jim Crow Era at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown this afternoon. Sorin’s research, which focuses on African American families, their cars and The Green Book has become the basis for an upcoming documentary to be aired on PBS during the 2019-2020 season. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related