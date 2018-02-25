By:  02/25/2018  6:40 pm
 02/25/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

PBS Documentary In Works

Based On Dr. Sorin’s Research

Dr. Gretchen Sorin, front left, delivers her findings in her talk Driving While Black: African Americans on the Road in the Jim Crow Era at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown this afternoon. Sorin’s research, which focuses on African American families, their cars and The Green Book has become the basis for an upcoming documentary to be aired on PBS during the 2019-2020 season. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
