Pioneer Returns To Parallel But Not All Residents Are Pleased 09/24/2018 AllOTSEGO Pioneer Returns To Parallel But Not All Residents Are Pleased With a public hearing scheduled this evening on the proposed return to parallel parking on lower Pioneer St. in the village of Cooperstown, village resident Celia Oxley, a resident of Pioneer Street, spoke up this evening at the Board of Trustees meeting in support of the diagonal parking that the village had originally proposed near her house. Oxley is one of very few in the neighborhood who supported the diagonal parking layout. Oxley's neighbors, Rick Hulse and Tony Casale both urged the board to return to parallel parking in front of their houses. Ultimately, Oxley's testimonial was too little too late, as the trustees voted to restore parallel parking on Pioneer Street. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.