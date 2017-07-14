Playground Rising At OFO Emergency Housing

OFO Emergency Housing

Receives New Playground

Steve Prichardt, left, enlists the help of Alan Little in leveling the marks for a ladder rung on a new children’s playground they are helping construct at the Opportunities For Otsego Emergency Housing building in Oneonta this afternoon. At right, the newly installed climbing wall is kid-tested and approved by Alexis Chan. The project is part of the Community Outreach Project put on by first Baptist Church. The new playground features a jungle gym, slide, climbing wall, rope ladder, see-saw and more. The site is also getting a cement slab poured so occupants have a place for a BBQ. The Community Outreach project is at work at other locations around town as well, including building a deck at the Oneonta World of Learning, making a Deck at Crossroads and re-painting city fire hydrants. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

