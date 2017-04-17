Police: Man Charged With Menacing Resident

ONEONTA – A Staten Island man was arrested and charged with allegedly threatening a homeowner after fleeing the SUNY Oneonta campus.

Diego Bravo, 22, was arrested after Oneonta Police responded to a report at 12 Hazel St. described as a man “yelling and crying.” Responding officers reported seeing a heavyset shirtless male standing in the street; at his feet, an older male was trying to defend himself.

Officers separated the men and interviewed them. The older man, who lives at 12 Hazel, told the police he heard a loud bang. He found Bravo in his home, yelling and acting aggressively, and he left, fearing for his safety, police said.

Bravo pursued him and overtook him, knocking him to the ground and punching him, police said.

According to Acting Police Chief Doug Brenner, Bravo was visiting a SUNY Oneonta student and allegedly had an altercation on campus. He fled, and police believe he was trying to hide in the Hazel Street house.

Oneonta Police charged Bravo with Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C felony, Menacing in the Third Degree, a class B misdemeanor and Harassment in the Second Degree, a violation. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years incarceration.

