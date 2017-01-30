By: Libby Cudmore  01/30/2017  3:27 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FirePolice Seek Tips In Two Home Burglaries

Police Seek Tips In Two Home Burglaries

 01/30/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Police Seek Tips In

Two Home Burglaries

The man in this photo is wanted for questioning in two Otsego County burglaries.

ONEONTA – State police are looking for a man seen in surveillance video in connection with two burglaries earlier this month.

The burglaries allegedly occurred in the Town of Pittsfield and in the Town of Burlington on Jan. 19. One was from a home on County Highway 13 and State Route 80.

An unknown male was seen in surveillance footage near the area burglaries, and state police are looking to speak with him. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 858-6014.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think