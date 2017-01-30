Police Seek Tips In

Two Home Burglaries

ONEONTA – State police are looking for a man seen in surveillance video in connection with two burglaries earlier this month.

The burglaries allegedly occurred in the Town of Pittsfield and in the Town of Burlington on Jan. 19. One was from a home on County Highway 13 and State Route 80.

An unknown male was seen in surveillance footage near the area burglaries, and state police are looking to speak with him. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 858-6014.

