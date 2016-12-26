Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Price Chopper Boards Bresee’s Rudolph Price Chopper Boards Bresee’s Rudolph 12/26/2016 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Price Chopper Boards Bresee’s Rudolph Ride Two weeks ago, Greg Noonan of Cherry Valley was preparing to go to Florida for three weeks and couldn’t bear to leave his reindeer in the barn during his vacation. So, on a shopping trip to Cooperstown’s Price Chopper, he asked if store manager Kurt Krajewski would be willing to host the animal for the Holidays. Krajewski was more than pleased to do so, for it was none other than the original Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer ride from the former Bresee’s Department Store. “He wanted kids to enjoy it.” said Krajewski. “Lots of customers have been coming in and taking pictures and reminiscing about riding on it.” The ride will be at Price Chopper through New Year’s, when Noonan returns. While the ride still works, rides are not currently offered. But, don’t let that stop you from getting up close and personal with this piece of local holiday history! (Ian Austin/ AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related