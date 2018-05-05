Primal Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening

Dan Wyant, Danny Lapin, Sara Joyner, Joe Vallette, Monika Vallette, Denny Allen, Treei Youngs, Amanda Brandas, Melissa Moore, Nicole Rothernberger, Jenni Critti-LeBeau, Lindsey Rumenapp, Patrice Doxtader, Dylan Wright and Phuong Nguyen prepare to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Primal Revolution Fitness this morning at 144 Roundhouse Road in Oneonta. “We have workouts that are scalable for every fitness level. We have triatheletes and beginners in their 60’s!” said Monika Vallette, who co-ownes the gym with Amanda Brandas and Nicole Rothenberger. “We want to help make everyone into happier, healthier versions of themselves through Crossfit.” said Brandas, “There is a real community aspect here. Everyone is supportive and pushes each other.” Rothenberger added “We start and finish the workout together. That way no one is left behind. That just started happening, it comes with the camaraderie.” At right, Jeff Joyner, President of Fox Hospital, gets into his routine climbing the rope. The gym, which opened in the beginning of March, already has plans to expand to accommodate a larger workout rig and more floor space for their growing membership. The gym is open 5am-9pm.

