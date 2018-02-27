Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Public Hearing Set For Cooperstown Drone Law Public Hearing Set For Cooperstown Drone Law 02/26/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Public Hearing Set For Cooperstown Drone Law Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz addresses the Cooperstown Board of Trustees in regards to his proposed drone law, which would restrict where people could take off and land unmanned aircrafts within village limits. A public hearing for the proposed law will be held on March 26, at 7pm in Village Hall. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related