Public Hearing Set For Cooperstown Drone Law

For Cooperstown Drone Law

Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz addresses the Cooperstown Board of Trustees in regards to his proposed drone law, which would restrict where people could take off and land unmanned aircrafts within village limits. A public hearing for the proposed law will be held on March 26, at 7pm in Village Hall. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
