Public Hearing Tonight For Pioneer Parking

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board will hold two public hearings at 7 tonight at 22 Main, and perhaps act on one or both of the plans under consideration, according to Trustee Cindy Falk:

Diagonal parking on lower Pioneer Street.

Option 3, which resulted from neighbors’ objections at last month’s meeting, would shift diagonal parking to the north. Under the previous plan, headlights would be shining into the livingroom of the Leist family at 5 Pioneer St.; Option 3 eliminates that. It also creates three parallel-parking spaces across from the Leists, raising the number of parking places from 23 in Option 2 to 26 in Option 3 Or the trustees could go back to Option 1, the traditional all-parallel-parking scheme.

Redesignation the White House Inn, 46 Chestnut St., as a hotel.

With eight rooms, the B&B qualifies as a hotel under village regulations, and has eight parking spaces on-site, one for each room as required. The plan is to serves meals beyond breakfast, so the plan also designates spaces in Vinnie Russo’s lot across the street for this purpose. The plan has been endorsed by the village Planning Board.

According to Falk, action could occur on either, both, or none of the plans after this evening’s meeting, depending on public inputs.

