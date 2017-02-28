‘Pudge’ Rodriguez Inspired By Bench, Clemente Plaques

Baseball Hall of Fame 2017 inductee Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, “widely regarded as the best defensive catcher of all time,” according to Wikipedia, responded to bilingual questioning from a phalanx of reporters in an “availability” now underway at 25 Main St., Cooperstown. Rodriguez said he was particularly inspired by the plaques of fellow catcher Johnny Bench, as well as Roberto Clemente and Nolan Ryan. “The whole museum is great,” he said. All inductees undergo a similar orientation prior to the big day, Sunday, July 30. Inset at right his his wife, Patricia Gomez, who was being interviewed separately in the Hall of Plaques. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO,com)

