Puppy Love!

HARTWICK SEMINARY – A line of families gathered outside the Susquehanna Animal Shelter this afternoon to foster the 33 puppies brought up from Saving Grace, an animal rescue organization based out of North Carolina, which seeks to relocate dogs from high-intake kill shelters across the south.

The Susquehanna Animal Shelter will de-worm, spay/neuter and vaccinate the puppies before putting them up for an adoption during an event on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Petco on Southside in Oneonta. Dog Wild also took several adult dogs from the organization, and will host an adoption event 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 20 at Brewery Ommegang.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin