Puppy Love!

By: Libby Cudmore  07/19/2018  10:28 pm
So many puppies to choose from! Azalea Lorber, Davenport Center, wanted to take them all home, but her parents Ashley and John were more discerning in their choices. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
Blake Lorber, Laurens, at right, looks in on a carrier full of black and white lab puppies anxious for a new home.

HARTWICK SEMINARY – A line of families gathered outside the Susquehanna Animal Shelter this afternoon to foster the 33 puppies brought up from Saving Grace, an animal rescue organization based out of North Carolina, which seeks to relocate dogs from high-intake kill shelters across the south.

The Susquehanna Animal Shelter will de-worm, spay/neuter and vaccinate the puppies before putting them up for an adoption during an event on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Petco on Southside in Oneonta. Dog Wild also took several adult dogs from the organization, and will host an adoption event 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 20 at Brewery Ommegang.

 

