questionnaire — pat ryan

PAT RYAN

COUNTY BOARD OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 5,



(HARTWICK, MILFORD, NEW LISBON)

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:

Licensed real estate broker for 20 years. Managed, owned and operated DeMulder Real Estate Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate for 14 years in Cooperstown, New York. Served as Chairwomen of Otsego-Delaware Multiple Listing Service, and served on the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

Charter member of Middlefield Taxpayers Association, served on Town of Middlefield Planning Board, 8 years on Cooperstown Central School Board served 2 terms as Town of Hartwick Supervisor, and currently serving on the Town of Hartwick Conservation Advisory Committee, and the annual Hartwick Clean Sweep Committee

FAMILY: Widowed, five children, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren

PHILOSOPHY OF GOVERNMENT:

I believe in home rule, and the government providing those services that are not practical for our citizens to provide for themselves.

Local communities are the best stewards of their own natural resources; in promoting small businesses, regeneration of family farms and promote a sustainable economy with good paying jobs and affordable housing for the middle-class families.

MY QUALITIES:

I have spent my adult life in Otsego County raising a family of five children, who graduated from Cooperstown and have gone on to be successful in their lives and are assets to society. I credit their success to having a wonderful education from Cooperstown Central School and the family-friendly environment in Otsego County.

After raising my family, I went back to school and became a licensed real estate broker, operated then owned Demulder Realty Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, in Cooperstown for 14 years.

During this time I served all of Otsego County. Our county is a “masterpiece of nature”. Most important is that your elected officials must be dedicated to “protect and preserve” our clean fresh air and water for future generations.

We must provide the environment to create a sustainable economy. We must provide for post-secondary education to prepare our youth to obtain good paying jobs.

We must create the environment for affordable year around housing for all middle-class families, while allowing the tourism industry to survive as one of our major industries.

Once elected, I know what the role of a good public servant should be and I will be there

