IN MEMORIAM: Red Gibson; Teacher

Served On Eisenhower’s Color Guard

ONEONTA – Brainard “Red” Gibson, a retired teacher who while in the Army served on President Eisenhower’s Color Guard, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 27, 2016, at his home in Oneonta.

He was born May 10, 1930, in Inman, S.C., to Brainard Sr. and Alliene Hipp, the school principal and the English teacher.

As a schoolboy he worked as a custodian and bus driver, stoking the woodstoves early every morning before getting the bus started to pick up the other students.

He graduated from The University of South Carolina and received his master’s in education from Columbia University.

A veteran, Red fought in the Korean War and served in Washington, D.C., as a member of Eisenhower’s Color Guard and Sergeant of the Guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

While stationed in D.C., he met Lorraine Gagne, who would be the love of his life for more than 60 years.

They settled in Westchester County, where Red taught science, coached multiple sports, and ran the AV department at John Jay High School.

During the summers, Red also managed the Presbyterian Camp and Conference Center in Holmes, Dutchess County, a position he took full time once he retired from teaching.

As a teacher, and at the camp, he was a respected and admired mentor to multiple generations of young people.

Red was an avid gardener, and known for his beautiful tenor voice. He and his wife Lorrie were very active in local theatre. After retiring to Maine, they worked as a song and dance team, creating dozens of shows and performing all over the state.

Red also served as Post Commander for Madison, Maine, VFW Post 7865.

As a widower, he moved to Oneonta to be near family. He continued to perform with his daughter, grandsons and extended family, tended a lush and productive patio garden, and got to spend time getting to know the newest member of the family, his great-granddaughter Amelia.

He is survived by his sister Anne, sons Leon and Ken, daughter Teresa, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

