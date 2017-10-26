‘Reform Caucus’ Backed; Clark Ouster Suggested

By:  10/25/2017  10:38 pm
 10/25/2017

ENDORSEMENT EDITORIALS

Endorsement editorials of candidates for the Otsego County Board of Representatives appear in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal. One supports County Rep. Andrew Marietta and the bi-partisan “Reform Caucus” that is developing. A second recommended the removal of county board Chair Kathy Clark, R-Otego/Laurens, and her bloc of supporters. For details, your newspapers are available at newsstands in Greater Oneonta and the Cooperstown Area.
