Repeal Of Obamacare Will Hit County Hard

BILL STRECK’S MESSAGE HOME:

Repeal Of Obamacare

Would Hit Here Hard

The repeal of the Affordable Care Act – Obamacare – would leave 5,700 Otsego County people uninsured, retired Bassett President/CEO Bill Streck, now chief medical and health systems innovation officer at HANYS (the state’s hospital association), told a mostly medical-sector crowd of 75 at Templeton Hall in Cooperstown this evening. Shifting Medicaid from an entitlement to block grants might raise county government’s costs by $700,000, he said. He also said U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-19, is part of a “Group of Nine” Upstate GOP congressmen that, working together, may be of sufficient size to influence where the U.S. House of Representatives ends up on ACA reform. The talk was sponsored by Sustainable Otsego and Positive Action, which have organized a second talk 7-9 p.m. next Thursday, also at Templeton Hall, where Dr. Chris Kjolhede (inset photo) will lead a discussion on what people may do locally to influence the the national outcome. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

