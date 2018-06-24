Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Richfield Springs Graduates 25 In Class Of 2018 Richfield Springs Graduates 25 In Class Of 2018 06/24/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Richfield Springs Graduates 25 In Class Of 2018 Richfield Springs Central School Board of Education member Tony Bailey speaks during the schools 2018 graduation ceremony on Saturday morning. RSCS saw 25 students receive their diplomas, with Valedictorian Dhara Patel and Salutatorian Gabriella Hudziack addressing their classmates during the ceremony in the RSCS gymnasium. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related