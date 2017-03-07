Rick Gibbon, 87; Created Riverwood, Former President Of Local Chamber

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Herrick “Rick” Price Gibbons, 72, proprietor of Riverwood Gifts, the landmark downtown business, passed away on March 4, 2017.

A gathering for celebration and reflection will be 1-4 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St. His ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony this spring. The family asks that visitors dress in the hippy spirit Rick embraced: tie-dye, bright Hawaiian shirts, and jeans, if they wish.

Arrangements are being handled by Tillapaugh Funeral Service.

Rick was born on Oct. 7, 1944, in New York City. He graduated from The Gunnery in Washington, Conn., in 1961. He received a B.A. in psychology from Boston University in 1965, where he was an active member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and president in 1964-65.

Upon graduation, he worked as a private detective, going undercover to investigate a case involving brick pieces in Boston’s brick-oven baked bean cans, among others.

In 1966, Rick moved to Los Angeles, where he continued to work as an undercover detective for the Pinkerton National Detective Agency while earning his J.D. at California Southern Law School. In 1972, he opened up a craft leather business and sold his product, first in his own shop, then at numerous craft shows in California.

Rick married to Barbara Jean Bellum (nee, Julian) on July 8t, 1977, in Los Angeles. They were married 39 years. In 1980, Rick and Barbara bought 10 acres of family land in Cooperstown, and moved their family “back East” in 1981 to begin a new life in rural Upstate.

Rick established a craft leather and gift shop on Pioneer Street in Cooperstown in 1990. In 1998, he established Riverwood games and gifts at 88 Main St.

His son, Herrick Todd, has been acting as manager at Riverwood for the past three years. Rick was at the store several days a week interacting with old and new customers and community members.

A warm-hearted, generous spirit, Rick could always be counted on for cheer, solace, and magnanimous hugs whether he knew the person well or had just met them. He was a self-professed, non-practicing “Druid,” more often affectionately known as the “Wizard.” He enjoyed “Lord of the Rings” books and films.

Rick was an early “Star Trek” fan, and voraciously read all types of science fiction novels in the off-season until his health declined. His fondness for puzzles, games, the stars, space, and all things mysterious was well known, both in the family and among friends, and community.

Many lost a backgammon game, or three, to him, or had been stumped by puzzles he shared. He loved to travel with friends and family and he could always be counted on to liven up trips with immersive adventuring and fun. He was also actively involved in the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, serving as president.

Rick is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara J. Gibbons; by children Christine Singer, Shannon Bellum, Karoline Kane, and Herrick Todd Gibbons; by grandchildren Julian Carreno, Jesse Carreno, Ryen Martinez, Jordan Singer, Bria Singer, Tristan Kane, Ciaran Kane and Aoife Kane; by brother David Gibbons, and many many other dear family and friends.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Robert O. Gibbons, and Helen deBerg Gibbons, and his beloved dog, Shadow.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department. The family of Herrick “Rick” Price Gibbons wishes to thank Tanya and Drew for their help and assistance these past three years. Rick will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

