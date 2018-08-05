Robert A. Paul, 72, Operated Historic 1819 House, Hartwick

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Robert A. Paul, 75, who operated the historic 1819 House in the Town of Hartwick and two other restaurants in the Cooperstown area after a career in catering for American Airlines, has passed away.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1942, in Oneida, and he grew up in Hamilton. After graduation from Hamilton High School, Robert attended The Rochester Institute of Technology, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor of science.

Robert started his career with Sky Chef (American Airlines’ catering division) at the Syracuse International Airport, serving in the Army in 1968-71, then rejoined Sky Chef, where for 20 years he managed units in Phoenix, Boston, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and New Orleans.

Roberts’s career culminated as general manager of Sky Chef at JFK International Airport in New York City. He retired in 1990 and moved to Cooperstown.

He then owned and operated the 1819 House as well as the Terrace Café and O’Hanlan’s Steakhouse. In 2004 Robert converted the 1819 House into a Bed and Breakfast that remains in operation.

Robert was known not only for his ability to manage business but also for identifying and mentoring young colleagues in whom he truly believed. His creativity and work ethic were exemplary, allowing Robert to have continued success in the hospitality industry. Known by all who encountered him as a no nonsense, larger than life personality, with a laugh that was instantly recognized from across the room.

Robert is survived by his daughter and son in-law Alexandra and Damian Price, grandson Anderson Robert Price, sister and brother-in-law Carol and Thomas Perloff. Robert is also survived several cousins.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, his family will privately gather to celebrate his life. Interment with Military Honors will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net

Contributions in Robert’s name, can kindly be made to the Hamilton Public Library 13 Broad St., Hamilton, New York 13346

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin