Robert ‘Bert’ Donnell, 24; Painting Contractor With Father In Oneonta

ONEONTA – Robert James Donnell, 24, a painting contractor with his father, passed away unexpectedly at his home from an undiagnosed heart condition on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

Affectionately known as “Bert” to his friends and family, he was born on April 14, 1994, in Oneonta, the son of Mike Jr. and Charlene (Pidgeon) Donnell.

Robert graduated from Oneonta High School in 2012, and then worked with his father as a painting contractor in the family business, Mike the Painter. He learned and excelled in the trade doing beautiful work, and over the years helped complete hundreds of jobs in the local area.

Aside from working, he had a love for all kinds of music (especially the Beatles) and playing his Xbox Live. He was known by many to have an avid interest in different types of beer. During baseball season you could find him watching the Yankees and during football season, the Carolina Panthers.

Robert is survived by his parents, Charlene Donnell of Oneonta, and Mike and Eileen Donnell of Davenport; his brother, Kevin Donnell of Oneonta; his grandmothers, Marlene Pidgeon of Oneonta, and Kathleen Donnell of Franklin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Charles Pidgeon and Michael Donnell Sr; his great-grandmothers, Gladys Pidgeon, and Helen McLoud; and his uncle, Gary Winters.

Friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St, Oneonta.

Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory are asked to be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences to the family may be made online

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home of Oneonta.

