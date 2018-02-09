Robert C. Stiefel, 93; WWII Veteran, SUNY Oneonta Retiree

ONEONTA – Robert C. Stiefel, 93, a World War II veteran and SUNY Oneonta retiree, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at the Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Bob was born on June 14, 1924, in Oneonta, the son of Charles and Mabel (Moon) Stiefel.

He served his country in the Army during World War II, (1943-1945), the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

Bob retired as a supervisor in SUNY Oneonta’s Receiving Department.

He was a member of the Sixth Ward Athletic Club, where he counted receipts for the club and participated in preparing the club’s monthly special dinners (so he could get a free meal), the American Legion Post 409, where a plaque honoring his military service hangs, and the Oneonta Eagles Club, where he put on the best Christmas parties for the kids. He was also a past member of the Moose Club.

Bob had several hobbies and interests, golfing, vegetable and flower gardening, scratch-off tickets having coffee at McDonald’s with his brother Don and friends.

He enjoyed watching his granddaughter Samantha and great-granddaughter Kylie marching in the Memorial Day Parade in Laurens. He also enjoyed visiting Samantha every Sunday from the day she was born, and then followed suit when Kylie was born.

He is survived by his daughters, Bobbie Jean Shelton and her husband, Tom, of Flat Rock, N.C.; Pamela Mattice and her husband, John, of Laurens; and Tracie Heintz and her husband Todd of Hayes, Va.; his grandchildren, Ashley Shelton of Jacksonville, Fla., Hailey and Michael Heintz of Hayes, Va., Samantha Mattice of Pleasant Valley, and one great-grandchild, Kylie Mattice of Pleasant Valley.

He is also survived by his brothers, Donald and Jack Stiefel, and his sisters, Joyce and Shirley; his brothers-in-law, Willard Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Fred, Ken, Gordon, Richard, Ronald, Lloyd and Norman Stiefel; his sisters, Daurice and Janet Miller; brothers-in-law, Ralph, Tom and Dick; and his sisters in law, Margaret, Lee, Esther, and June Stiefel.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 6 pm at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta. There will be a time of sharing at 6 pm at the conclusion of calling hours.

The family would like to thank Fox Hospital for the start of his care and Chestnut Park for the end of his care. We could not ask for better doctors, nurses and care givers-you all are a true blessing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sixth Ward Athletic Club.

To light a candle or send an online condolence please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.