Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Rock Legend Talks Music With SUNY Students Rock Legend Talks Music With SUNY Students 04/11/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Rock Legend Talks Music With SUNY Students Dr. Bill Bruford, former drummer for the 70’s rock bands Genesis, Yes, and King Crimson, travelled to Oneonta today to give a lecture to SUNY Oneonta Students. Bruford’s presentation, titled “Give The Drummer Some Creativity In Popular Music Performance,” discussed the creative process for musicians. The lecture centered around an analysis of creativity especially relating to drummers. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related