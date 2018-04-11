Rock Legend Talks Music With SUNY Students

By:  04/11/2018  7:04 pm
Dr. Bill Bruford, former drummer for the 70’s rock bands Genesis, Yes, and King Crimson, travelled to Oneonta today to give a lecture to SUNY Oneonta Students. Bruford’s presentation, titled “Give The Drummer Some Creativity In Popular Music Performance,” discussed the creative process for musicians. The lecture centered around an analysis of creativity especially relating to drummers. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
