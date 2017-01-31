IN MEMORIAM

Ronald C. Cook, 70; Member

Of CNY Stock Car Hall Of Fame

ONEONTA – Ronald C. Cook, 70, the Oneonta native who earned induction into the Central New York Stock Car Hall of Fame, passed away Jan. 20, 2017, at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla., with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1946, in Oneonta, son of Shirley Raymond and Hilda Marie Cook. He graduated from Laurens Central School in 1965 and enlisted in the Air Force, serving Stateside and in Vietnam.

He was self-employed during the 1980s and ’90s, operating Mr. Fixit. He relocated to Florida in 1999, and was maintenance supervisor for the State of Florida’s Gulf Coast Center in Fort Myers until his retirement.

Many fans will remember Ron as Modified Dirt Dar Racer at Midstate Speedway Rookie of the Year in 1964. He pursued this interest throughout New York and Pennsylvania, will induction into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

As Florida became home, he enjoyed the warmth of the sun, the sound of the waves and the beauty of Charlotte Harbor sunsets. He enjoyed spending time sipping coffee with his wife at a nearby park talking about the day and watching the sun disappear into the water.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Cook; two sons, Ron (Alyssa) Cook (and first grandson grandson William Shirley Cook) of Daleville, Ala., and David Cook of Port Charlotte; and three sisters, Edee Cook and Elsie Terpenning of Oneonta, and Evelyn Wade of Otego. Also, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who remained very special to him through out his life.

He was predeceased by his parents, Shirley Raymond and Hilda Marie Cook.

Ron will be laid to rest in the Wall of Honor at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla., in March, with full Military Honors..

Arrangements are with Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services, Punta Gorda, Fla.

