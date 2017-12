Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, lost his statewide race today by a sliver, but he won Blount County, home of The Other Oneonta, home of the longest covered bridge in the national, by a huge margin.

Moore took Blount County by 11,621 votes to 2,405 for victorious Democrat Doug Jones, and margin of 81.8 percent to 16.9 percent.

