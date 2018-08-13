Rt. 205 Resident Testifies To Life On XNG Roadway

By: Jim Kevlin  08/13/2018  2:29 pm
Joanne Gardner, who lives on Route 205 in Hartwick, testifies to potential hazards caused by the dozens of XNG trucks that pass her house daily. She was one of several people who spoke at the Aug. 1 monthly meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives after an XNG truck toppled near Schuyler Lake a couple of weeks before. (from www.AllOTSEGO.com video)
