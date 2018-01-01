By:  01/01/2018  11:48 am
Ruffles Sworn In As County Treasurer

With his wife Amy, and his two children Mia, 9, and Cooper, 4, by his side, Allen Ruffles takes the oath of office on Monday morning, marking the beginning of his tenure as Otsego County Treasurer. Ruffles is succeeding former Otsego County treasurer Dan Crowell, who opted to step down at the end of 2017. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
