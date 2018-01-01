Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Ruffles Sworn In As County Treasurer Ruffles Sworn In As County Treasurer 01/01/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Ruffles Sworn In As County Treasurer With his wife Amy, and his two children Mia, 9, and Cooper, 4, by his side, Allen Ruffles takes the oath of office on Monday morning, marking the beginning of his tenure as Otsego County Treasurer. Ruffles is succeeding former Otsego County treasurer Dan Crowell, who opted to step down at the end of 2017. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related