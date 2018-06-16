Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Running Colors Running Colors 06/16/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Running Colors Kayleigh Butler, 10, Cooperstown, leads her friends, Evie Baldo, 10, and Alexis Wolfell, 11, both of Cooperstown, through a cloud of colored powder at the finish of the 3rd annual Cooperstown 5k Color Run. 70 runners participated in the 5k color run, with all of the proceeds going toward the American Heart Association. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related