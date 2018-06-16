Running Colors

By: Parker Fish  06/16/2018  11:54 am
 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Kayleigh Butler, 10, Cooperstown, leads her friends, Evie Baldo, 10, and Alexis Wolfell, 11, both of Cooperstown, through a cloud of colored powder at the finish of the 3rd annual Cooperstown 5k Color Run. 70 runners participated in the 5k color run, with all of the proceeds going toward the American Heart Association. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
