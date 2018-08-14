By: Jim Kevlin  08/13/2018  8:22 pm
Russians Play On Divisions, Post's Timberg Tells Crowd

Russians meddlers in the 2016 U.S. elections played up racial, ethnic and other divisions among Americans, recirculating articles from major newspapers that highlighted those issues, the Washington Post’s Craig Timberg, who summers near Cherry Valley, told an SRO crowd this evening in Cooperstown Village Hall.  A Pulitzer Prize winner, Timberg said many details about the Russian’s interference and its extent are still unclear to reporters – 20 at the Washington Post – who are working on the story full time.  Here he fields a question from Patty MacLeish of Cooperstown.  Timberg, son-in-law of Ed and Joan Badgley of Cooperstown, spoke on the topic, “Russian Disinformation: Will it Happen Again?”  The talk was sponsored by the Friends of the Village Library.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
