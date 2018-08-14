Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Russians Play On Divisions, Post’s Timberg Tells Crowd Russians Play On Divisions, Post’s Timberg Tells Crowd 08/13/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Russians Play On Divisions, Post’s Timberg Tells Crowd Russians meddlers in the 2016 U.S. elections played up racial, ethnic and other divisions among Americans, recirculating articles from major newspapers that highlighted those issues, the Washington Post’s Craig Timberg, who summers near Cherry Valley, told an SRO crowd this evening in Cooperstown Village Hall. A Pulitzer Prize winner, Timberg said many details about the Russian’s interference and its extent are still unclear to reporters – 20 at the Washington Post – who are working on the story full time. Here he fields a question from Patty MacLeish of Cooperstown. Timberg, son-in-law of Ed and Joan Badgley of Cooperstown, spoke on the topic, “Russian Disinformation: Will it Happen Again?” The talk was sponsored by the Friends of the Village Library. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related