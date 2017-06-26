Sandwich Boards, Lacking Advocates, Voted Down By Cooperstown Trustees

COOPERSTOWN – After lively debate, the Village Board this evening rejected a law trustees themselves proposed that would have legalized sandwich-board advertising on business-district sidewalks.

Mayor Jeff Katz, who had asked his colleagues to consider the proposed law, ended up making the motion, expecting trustees to reject it, which they did. He suggested that, after further discussion with merchants, the idea might be reconsidered.

