Sansevere: Village Has Too Much Government

Incumbents: Committees Help Tap Expertise

Village government has too many committees, John Sansevere, center, independent candidate for Cooperstown Village Board in the Tuesday, March 21, elections, tells a League of Women Voters’ forum underway until 9 p.m. at Village Hall. In the past, he has enumerated them at 22. The two incumbents disagreed. Lou Allstadt, running as an independent on the Democratic line, said committees allows committees to be dealt with in a focused way. Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, a Democrat, said committees allow the village to tap communitywide expertise. The three were reacting to a question by David Locke, inset at left, who asked the trustee candidates to detail what they believe are the biggest issues facing the village. The polls will be open noon-9 p.m. on the 21st. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

2 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.