Santa Rides Into Town

Santa Rides Into Milford

On Charlotte Valley RR

Santa Claus rode into Milford by train at 5 this evening. He was greeted by a large crowd of good boys and girls who wanted a chance to meet St. Nick. The children followed Santa down the street to the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center for hot cocoa and cookies. The children also got the chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. (Parker Fish/AllOtsego.com)
