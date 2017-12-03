Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Santa Rides Into Town Santa Rides Into Town 12/03/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Santa Rides Into Milford On Charlotte Valley RR Santa Claus rode into Milford by train at 5 this evening. He was greeted by a large crowd of good boys and girls who wanted a chance to meet St. Nick. The children followed Santa down the street to the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center for hot cocoa and cookies. The children also got the chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. (Parker Fish/AllOtsego.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related