School Spirit Soars At Hartwick Hawk Night

The Lambros Arena was packed with cheering students this evening as they watched their classmates compete in various challenges for a chance to win big money and big prizes during the 6th annual Hartwick Hawk Night Fever event. Above, freshman Lamar Flood and Alex Guillaume strain with the rest of their team as they face off against sophomores in a tug-of-war contest. At right, Cassandra Robatelle preforms a kicking hand stand during a dance competition, of which she took first place. Originally created to build hype before a game, the event has turned into an evening of fun and games celebrating the students and their school spirit.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

