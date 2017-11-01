Sean Dill, 47, Killed In Motorcycle Accident

GARRATTSVILLE – Sean Christopher Dill, 47, of Garrattsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in the Town of Edmeston.

Sean was born on Sept. 29, 1970, in Ridgewood, N.J., John Dill and Maureen (Mackie) Dill. Sean and his family moved to the Morris area in June 1984.

In June 1985, he met the love of his life, Amy (Heath) Harris, while at Morris Central School. After many happy years together, Sean and Amy married on July 3, 1999.

He worked as a salesman for Carbone Automotive Group and most recently was employed by Hillington Crematory as program manager.

He will be remembered for his love of his family, music, reading and cooking. He enjoyed many adventures on his Harley with his riding buddies, Don and Caroline Impellizzeri and Ted Johnston. Sean was a talented musician and composer who played with numerous bands throughout his life.

He was also a member of the Garrattsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Some of his happiest moments were the times he spent with Amy and his sons Ian and Sean. Most important, he was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be missed by all.

Sean is survived by his wife Amy; his two sons, Ian MacKay (Kaylyn Oliver) and Sean Patrick; his mother Maureen (Mackie) Dill; his sisters Suzanne Dill, Colleen “Kelly” (Dill) Abbruzzese and Donna (Dill) Tattoli; his aunts Dorothy Mackie and Kathleen (Dill) McElwee; mother-in-law Claudia (Lawrence Worden) Harris; his father-in-law William (Diane Cassidy) Harris; his brothers-in-law Daniel Harris and Joseph Abbruzzese; and his cousin Keith McElwee. In addition to his nieces and nephews, there are several special friends that he considered family.

He was predeceased by his father John Dill, his brother Scott Dill, his uncle Ed McElwee and cousin Sharon McElwee.

The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris. A brief memorial service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home with the Rev. Deacon Gary Norman officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Hillington Cemetery in Morris.

In lieu of flowers donations in Sean’s name may be made to the Garrattsville Fire Department, P.O. Box 146, Garrattsville, NY 13342.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.