Search Committee  Selected Brenner

BULLETIN

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Doug Brenner, acting chief of the Oneonta Police Department, is being recommended for a permanent appointment by the search committee.

Mayor Gary Herzig reported the committee’s finding to Common Council’s Finance/HR committee a few minutes ago. The decision must be confirmed by Common Council, which next meets Wednesday, July 5.

“I feel good and confident that acting Chief Brenner has the right experience and philosophy for the City of Oneonta,” said the mayor. He will recommended a $90,000 salary.

Brenner is due to succeed Dennis Nayor, who resigned early this year to accepted a position with the state Police Chiefs’ Association in Schenectady. The prospective chief was Nayor’s deputy.

The new top officer is son of former mayor David Brenner. He was also an officer on the Cooperstown force for several years before joining the OPD.

