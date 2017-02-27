Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Senator, Commissioner of Agriculture Tour Ommegang Expansion Senator, Commissioner of Agriculture Tour Ommegang Expansion 02/27/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Senator, Commissioner of Agriculture Tour Ommegang Expansion Richard Ball, Commissioner of Agriculture and Marketing, and Senator James Seward, Milford (R), tour the new expansion at the Ommegang Brewery with Doug Campbell, President of the Brewery. “The new construction will be for a grain handling area.” explained Brewmaster Phil Leinhart. “The room will be totally dry, so, we will be able to process grains and yeast faster.” The area of Hops in upstate has been seeing steady growth in the last several years, which is beneficial to both businesses like Ommegang, as well as the farmers who supply the hops crop. “The market is growing so fast.” remarked Ball. “It is a good day when we can celelbrate the growth of a business that is putting out a good product.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related