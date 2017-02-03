IN MEMORIAM: Seth Elfenbein, 61;

‘Ambassador’ In Senior Community

ONEONTA – Seth Samuel Elfenbein, 61, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after a brief illness.

Born and raised in Oneonta, the son of the late Josef and Esther Elfenbein, Seth had moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., a few years ago to be closer to his late sister, Saralouise Reis, and enjoyed many good friendships at Schenley Gardens, his senior living community.

He loved to speak of his volunteer role as “resident ambassador” there, helping new tenants adjust to their new home by showing them the ropes from the resident’s point of view. He was so proud to have served as president of the facility’s Resident’s Council and once his term ended, was happy to provide assistance when needed.

While in Oneonta he worked for several years as a greeter at Ames Department Store and carried many fond memories of helping Ames’ shoppers.

From a young age Seth was an ardent supporter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, participating every year on the Oneonta Telethon and distributing and collecting MDA cans throughout Oneonta. He had many interests, particularly baseball, basketball and football, and always enjoyed engaging in sports talk over a cup of coffee with his relatives and his many friends in Pittsburgh and Oneonta.

In addition to his parents and sister Saralouise, he was predeceased by sister Elfenbein

He is survived by his siblings, Adam D. Elfenbein, Arlington, Va., and Lisa K. Elfenbein, Albany,; his nephews Ezra Reis (Sonja), Ari Reis and Efrem Reis (Lauren), and several grandnieces and nephews.

A graveside service for family will be Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Temple Beth El cemetery in Oneonta. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Seth’s memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. To light a candle or send an online condolence please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.

