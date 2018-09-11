By: Jim Kevlin  09/10/2018  8:55 pm
Seward Announces $30K State Grant To Fund West Oneonta Alert System

West Oneonta Volunteer Fire Department Chief Water Schmitt (seated) demonstrates the department’s new omni-directional alert and voice mass notification system for state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford.  Seward presented a $30,000 state grant this evening to help pay for the new alert system.  (Jeff Bishop photo)

 

