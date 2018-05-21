SEWARD BRINGS $1M TO DOUBLEDAY REDO

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, delivered the final $1 million needed for a $5.8 million renovation of Doubleday Field, long considered the Birthplace of Baseball, which marks its 100th birthday next year.

The grant Seward announced today is from the State & Municipal Facilities Program. The Village of Cooperstown has applied for another $5 million from the Empire State Development Corp., and Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch has said she hopes to hear positive news, perhaps as soon as the next several days.

The combined funding would allow implementation of the full plan in time to celebrate the 100th anniversary in 2020.

“Historic Doubleday Field is known worldwide and is a key piece of Cooperstown’s baseball tradition along with our region’s tourism economy,” the senator said in a press conference at the field. “This major renovation project will preserve the stadium’s historic character while adding amenities that will draw more fans and improve playing conditions. The $1 million state grant is an investment that I know will be a homerun for Cooperstown.”

If fully funded, the renovations would:

• Rebuild the third-base bleachers, sections of which have been cordoned off for years.

• Construction a building behind the third-base bleachers to include office space, a press box, restrooms and a public space for wedding receptions and other events.

• A pedestrian-friendly between Main Street to the grandstand, with room for picnicking and for boys to play catch. Victor Salvatore’s “Landmark Kid” statue would be moved in front of the grandstand.

• A museum space under the grandstand to interpret Doubleday Field’s history.

• Improvements to the playing field.

• ADA compatible accessibility improvements.

Mayor Tillapaugh thanked the senator, noting he has “consistently stepped up” when Cooperstown needs help, lately $2 million for waste-water treatment plant reconstruction, $250,000 to create WiFi “hotspots” downtown, and $100,000 to rebuild the Cooperstown Chamber’s visitor center. “Doubleday is an important community and economic asset,” she said, “and these upgrade are long overdue.”

Tillapaugh’s predecessor, Jeff Katz, new president of the Friends of Doubleday, said the hope is to complete the work by a centennial celebration in 2020.

