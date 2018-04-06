Sheriff Put Son On Paid Leave,

Not County Board Committee

One reference in articles under the headline, “Breakthrough On Sheriff’s Son,” in this week’s newspapers, said the county board’s Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee put Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr.’s son on paid suspension from his job as corrections officer at the county jail.

After a January 2017 incident at the county jail, the county board committee barred Ros Devlin from county property; it was his father, the sheriff, not the committee who continued him on unpaid leave.

