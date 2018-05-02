Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › SIGN OF SUMMER SIGN OF SUMMER 05/02/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People SIGN OF SUMMER As he has for many summers now, Joe Russo today was watching the crowds go by from his bench in front of Mickey’s Place, his son Vinny’s signature baseball store. Russo, who turned 100 in January, spent his career in the circulation department of the New York Times. While it was a little chilly, Russo reported he returned to his bench for the first time yesterday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related