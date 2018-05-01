Signatures Validated

By PARKER FISH • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The New York State Board of Elections determined this afternoon that Cooperstown native Erin Collier’s signatures on her campaign petition were valid, clearing the way for Collier to officially appear on the ballot for the NY-19 congressional district’s democratic Primary on June 26.

Collier garnered over 2,700 signatures on her petition, more than double the amount that is required and, according to Collier, more than most other congressional candidates in NY.

But Collier’s petition was challenged by Gardiner town Democratic Party vice chair Barbara Rose Sides, who contested that many of the signatures on Collier’s petitions were illegitimate because they came from people outside of the 19th congressional district.The Gardiner town Democratic Party has already endorsed democratic candidate Pat Ryan, one of six other democrats running against Collier for the opportunity to face off against incumbent John Faso, R-Kinderhook, in the November general election.

Collier released a statement this afternoon, celebrating the board’s decision. “I am proud of my strong team that prevailed through this challenge and am proud to keep a woman in this race and at the table,” said Collier. “I am incredibly grateful for my family, friends, and supporters for their continued confidence in me and our signatures. We have our result and can now move forward with what’s important to NY19. I look forward to putting this distraction behind us and putting our progressive agenda front and center as we engage voters in a robust discussion about how to get John Faso out of the seat, stand up to Trump, and fight for the issues that matter to our community and country.”

Collier will face off against six other democrats in the Democratic Primary on June 26.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin