By: Jim Kevlin  03/29/2017  2:21 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | SportsSkating Royalty Dick Button Shows Collection At Fenimore

Skating Royalty Dick Button Shows Collection At Fenimore

 03/29/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports
PEGGY FLEMING, DOROTHY HAMILL JOIN HIM

Skating Royalty Dick Button

Shows Collection At Fenimore

Beginning this Saturday, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Dick Button’s extensive skating-related collection of paintings, sculpture, photographs, artifacts, costumes and more will be on display in “The Art of Figure Skating Through the Ages” at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.  A highpoint of the summer will be “Art on Ice,” the museum’s annual gala on Friday, July 14, when Peggy Fleming, Dorothy Hamill, JoJo Starbuck and other skating royalty will join Button, then participate in a panel discussion the morning after.  Details and much more in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal, available on newsstands this afternoon.
AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS
GET FREEMAN’S JOURNAL DELIVERED AT HOME
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think