03/29/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports PEGGY FLEMING, DOROTHY HAMILL JOIN HIM Skating Royalty Dick Button Shows Collection At Fenimore Beginning this Saturday, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Dick Button's extensive skating-related collection of paintings, sculpture, photographs, artifacts, costumes and more will be on display in "The Art of Figure Skating Through the Ages" at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown. A highpoint of the summer will be "Art on Ice," the museum's annual gala on Friday, July 14, when Peggy Fleming, Dorothy Hamill, JoJo Starbuck and other skating royalty will join Button, then participate in a panel discussion the morning after. Details and much more in this week's Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman's Journal, available on newsstands this afternoon.