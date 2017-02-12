Snow Emergencies Declared

In Oneonta, Cooperstown

ONEONTA – Street parking and bus services in Oneonta and Cooperstown will be suspended this afternoon due to snowfall, according to releases sent by the City and the Village.

In Oneonta, police ask that cars use the municipal lot, rather than street parking, after noon. Towing will begin when snow accumulates to three inches, and OPT will suspend service after 2 p.m.

In Cooperstown, on-street parking in the village is suspended from noon today until 6 p.m. Monday. Limited parking is available in Doubleday Field Parking lot and Fowler Way Parking lot.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.