SNOW EMERGENCY CONTINUES MONDAY

02/12/2017

The National Weather Service's "snow emergency" for Otsego County continues until 1 p.m. Monday. Oneonta's emergency expires at that time, but Cooperstown's extends until 6 p.m.

Because of Winter Storm Orson, so far the worst snowstorm of the winter, many events have been cancelled. Be sure to check before you leave home.

(Jim Kevlini/AllOTSEGO.com)